Mustang Ranch brothel eligible for coronavirus relief grant

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Local officials have decided the famed Mustang Ranch brothel outside Reno, Nev., is eligible to apply for small business grants as part of money governments received under a federal coronavirus relief package.

Storey County, where the brothel is located, plans to offer grants of as much as $3,000.

It’s unclear how the Mustang Ranch intends to use its grant.

The sex workers in the brothels are typically independent contractors, not employees.

Owner Lance Gillman told the Reno Gazette Journal that outside of independent contractors, he has 45 employees, and estimates he’s lost more than $11 million in revenue and expenses since the March state-ordered closure.

