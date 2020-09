TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A missing 76-year-old Temple cyclist has been found.

Police earlier asked for the public’s help in the search for Dennis Young, who was last seen at around 9 a.m. Friday at his home in the 3700 block of East Drive.

He was believed to be riding a black bicycle

No further details were released.

