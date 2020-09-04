Police searching for suspect after local H-E-B robbed

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect after an H-E-B was robbed Thursday evening.

Woodway officers were called out to the store on South Woodway Drive after it was reported that a man wearing a dark cap, mask, grey t-shirt, and shorts walked up to the customer service center desk and demanded money.

He claimed he had a gun, but store employees never saw it.

He then escaped in a grey four door passenger vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Woodway Police Department at 254-772-4470 or email tips to Tips@woodwaymail.org

