Police searching for suspect after local H-E-B robbed
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect after an H-E-B was robbed Thursday evening.
Woodway officers were called out to the store on South Woodway Drive after it was reported that a man wearing a dark cap, mask, grey t-shirt, and shorts walked up to the customer service center desk and demanded money.
He claimed he had a gun, but store employees never saw it.
He then escaped in a grey four door passenger vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Woodway Police Department at 254-772-4470 or email tips to Tips@woodwaymail.org
