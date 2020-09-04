Russia publishes virus vaccine results, weeks after approval

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian scientists have belatedly published their first results from early trials into the experimental Sputnik V vaccine that received government approval last month and drew considerable criticism from experts both at home and abroad, as the shots have only been tested on several dozen people.

In a report published in the journal Lancet on Friday, developers of the vaccine said it appeared to be safe and prompt an antibody response in all 40 people within three weeks, but the authors noted that participants were only followed up for 42 days, the study sample was small and there was no placebo or control vaccine used.(AP) -

