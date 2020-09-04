Advertisement

Stalled semi truck forces lane closures

(WDBJ)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A stalled semi truck shut down all lanes on the I-35 northbound frontage road near Loop 340 Friday morning.

TxDOT reported the stalled vehicle around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say it should take about one to two hours for the lanes to reopen.

Until then they are asking drivers in the area to use caution.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Good News Friday 9-4-2020

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Celebrating good news across Central Texas for the week of 8-31-2020.

News

McLennan County investigation defrosts cold case in Lubbock

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A 17-year-old cold case murder our of Lubbock has been solved, authorities say, following an investigation into the harassment of local realtors by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Local non-profit holds raffle fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
The Fort Hood Area Habitat For Humanity is selling $30 raffle tickets, in their “Freedom Raffle.”

News

Finding a Family: A home for Jules

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Pete Sousa
Kids, by nature, tend to be shy the first time you meet them, but then there’s Jules.

Latest News

News

Police searching for suspect after local H-E-B robbed

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
Police are on the lookout for a suspect after an H-E-B was robbed Thursday evening.

News

One local teen shot, second hurt in struggle for gun during child custody exchange

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
One local teenager was shot and a second suffered flash burns in a struggle for a gun during a child custody exchange late Thursday morning.

News

$5,000 reward offered in unsolved 2007 murder of 56-year-old Central Texas man

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities are offering a reward of as much as $5,000 for information in hopes of generating new leads in the 2007 murder of a 56-year-old Central Texas man found dead in the front yard of a home.

News

Arrest at local airport leads to seizure of heroin, meth, large amount of cash

Updated: 11 hours ago
Investigators recovered heroin, methamphetamine and a large amount of cash after arresting a man at a local airport during a narcotics distribution investigation.

News

Temporary ban on evictions has local landlord worried, has downside for renters

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A temporary federal ban on evictions has at least one local landlord worried and there’s a downside for renters, too.

News

CDC's ban on evictions worrying local landlords, renters

Updated: 12 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six