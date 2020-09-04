Stalled semi truck forces lane closures

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A stalled semi truck shut down all lanes on the I-35 northbound frontage road near Loop 340 Friday morning.

TxDOT reported the stalled vehicle around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say it should take about one to two hours for the lanes to reopen.

Until then they are asking drivers in the area to use caution.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.