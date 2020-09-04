Stocks claw back some of their losses in another rocky day

NEW YORK (AP) - The stock market ended a second straight day of turbulent trading with more losses Friday, but managed to recoup some lost ground by the end of the day.

Technology stocks were again the focus of the selling, and big names like Facebook, Amazon and Google’s parent company ended lower.

There wasn’t a particular catalyst for continued selling in the high-flying tech sector, but analysts noted that those stocks had posted gigantic gains so far this year that many thought were overdone.

The S&P 500 lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.3%. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

