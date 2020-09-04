Advertisement

TCU-SMU Game Postponed Following COVID-19 Tests

By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - TCU and SMU will not play as scheduled on September 11 due to COVID-19, the schools announced Friday afternoon.

“In the course of following CDC guidelines and our aggressive testing and contact tracing strategy, we discovered that some student-athletes and support staff in our football program have tested positive for COVID-19. Those individuals were notified immediately and are currently abiding by CDC protocols,” stated TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donat.

The schools have agreed to monitor dates throughout the season to potentially make up the game.

