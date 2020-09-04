Advertisement

Trump campaign tour bus makes stop in Central Texas



By Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas wasn’t on the schedule, but a red Team Trump bus made an unscheduled stop Friday in Waco en route to an event in Bedford.

The bus was parked downtown Friday, near the Magonlia Silos.

The three-city tour headlined by Texas Gov. Dan Patrick started Thursday in San Antonio.

The bus made a second stop Thursday in Granger.

The Biden campaign has identified Texas as a battleground state, but Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the chairman of Mr. Trump’s campaign in Texas, told several dozen supporters Thursday in San Antonio, “We are absolutely 100% confident that President Donald Trump will carry Texas,” and “solidly” so, the Texas Tribune reported.

Recent polls show the 2020 presidential race in Texas is close.

Mr. Trump led Democrat Hillary Clinton by 9% statewide in 2016 in Texas.

In McLennan County, the margin was 27%.WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

