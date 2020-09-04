Two sought in deadly shooting at local apartment complex

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police have released surveillance images of two men sought in the investigation of a deadly shooting in March at a local apartment complex.

Terrance Darnell Iles, 22, died at the scene of the shooting at around 6:30 p.m. on March 16 at the Lakeview apartments at 2908 Lake Rd. off Bundrant Drive just west of Long Branch Park.

Officers found him lying in the parking lot of the complex.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call (254) 501-7822.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.