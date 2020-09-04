Advertisement

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, a help wanted sign hangs on the door of a Target store in Uniontown, Pa. The government issues the jobs report Friday, Sept. 4, for August at a time of continuing layoffs and high unemployment.
In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, a help wanted sign hangs on the door of a Target store in Uniontown, Pa. The government issues the jobs report Friday, Sept. 4, for August at a time of continuing layoffs and high unemployment.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2% even as hiring slowed in August as employers added the fewest jobs since the pandemic began.

Employers added 1.4 million jobs, the Labor Department said Friday, down from 1.7 million in July.

The U.S. economy has recovered about half the 22 million jobs lost to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Mustang Ranch brothel eligible for coronavirus relief grant

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Local officials have decided the famed Mustang Ranch brothel outside Reno, Nev., is eligible to apply for small business grants as part of money governments received under a federal coronavirus relief package.

Business

A new $300 federal jobless benefit? Not likely for some

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 1 million unemployed won’t receive the $300 benefit check the president authorized, and their financial struggles will deepen.

Business

Stocks claw back some of their losses in another rocky day

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The stock market ended a second straight day of turbulent trading with more losses Friday, but managed to recoup some lost ground by the end of the day.

Business

Jack Daniel’s master distiller stepping down after 12 years

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jeff Arnett is stepping down as master distiller after 12 years of leading production of the Jack Daniel’s whiskey brand. Jack Daniel’s is the flagship brand of Louisville, Ky.-based Brown-Forman.

Latest News

National

Tech slump sends stock market to its biggest loss since June

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Big Tech companies have made outsize gains in recent months as investors bet that they would continue posting huge profits even with many coronavirus restrictions still in place as people spend even more time online with their devices.

National

Jeep reveals hybrid Wrangler, 1st US battery-powered vehicle

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.

National

US trade deficit surges in July to highest in 12 years

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. trade deficit surged in July to $63.6 billion, the highest level in 12 years, as imports jumped by a record amount.

National

Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles for leaks that can cause fires

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:39 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kia’s recall will start Oct. 15, while Hyundai’s will start Oct. 23.

Business

US stocks close higher, adding to a solid string of gains

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street, extending the market’s recent string of gains.

Business

Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion.