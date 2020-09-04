Advertisement

Waco: Countdown to start of new school year begins

The Waco ISD is getting students ready for the start of a new school year next week.
The Waco ISD is getting students ready for the start of a new school year next week.
By Drake Lawson
Sep. 3, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco ISD is getting students ready for the start of a new school year next Tuesday, either online or in person.

Students picked technology up from schools across the area this week.

The Waco ISD says the delay in start has helped the district tremendously in preparing for the upcoming school year.

“Whether they are virtual or on campus we have devices for every student,” Waco High School Assistant Principal Ashley Bates said.

Bates, along with several other staff members at the high school, have been handling the pickup process for technology at the school.

“They are coming into the building and we are checking their temperatures,” says Bates.

Students not only picked up laptops, but also checked out the equipment to make sure everything worked.

“It takes a village to raise a child well it takes a village to help with this,” Bates said.

The district says about 56% of its students are learning from home to start the school year.

At Waco High about 50% will learn remotely.

So far, the district says it hasn’t had any issues with availability of technology.

Students like Nayla Malott are grateful for the technology.

“Not everybody can afford technology,” says Malott.

“The fact they are handing out laptops is great,” she says.

Malott a senior at Waco High School understands the year is going to be different, but it is looking forward to the experience.

“I’m still a senior and I am still going to enjoy this year before I turn into an adult,’ she says.

