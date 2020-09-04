Your Biggest Fan: Students create lasting friendship through sports

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Connally High School quarterback, Tyler Webb, recently committed to play division one football at the University of Idaho. Webb has type one diabetes, which causes challenges every day, but he has a friend, Conner Castillo, who puts it all in perspective.

Tyler and Conner met through No Limitations, which provides kids with disabilities the opportunity to play sports. They used to attend Bosqueville schools together, but even after Tyler transferred. They’ve remained close and are each other’s biggest fans.

“My friend Tyler can really throw a football, and so can I,” said Conner Castillo.

A love for sports brought them together.

“I motivate him when it’s his football season, and he motivates me in flag football,” said Conner.

Conner has Cerebral Palsy and has been in a wheelchair his entire life. Tyler is a Type 1 diabetic who was diagnosed in the third grade.

“It’s a rollercoaster. You really never know what’s gonna happen. I could stand here good right now, but in an hour I might be in hot water,” explained Tyler Webb.

One of the only times when Tyler doesn’t have to look at his phone to check his blood sugar levels is when he’s playing football. Which is a reason why he’s thrilled to have committed to play college football for the Idaho Vandals.

“Football has been my escape you know and there’s one day where I’m not gonna have football or basketball as my escape, and it just means a lot knowing I get to play just even four more years,” explained Webb.

Another escape is calling up his friend Conner each week.

“I mean I have challenges with being a diabetic, but whenever I see how he handles his situation and is so positive it just inspires me. I mean that dude is different. I love that guy, he’s amazing,” added Webb.

Conner is excited about Tyler’s college opportunity, but right now he’s focused on cheering on his friend for his senior season.

“One thing I really hope they do is make it to the state championship,” said Conner.

Conner’s sports are postponed right now because of COVID-19, but Tyler has been coaching him up to keep practicing in the meantime.

