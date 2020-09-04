Advertisement

Your Biggest Fan: Students create lasting friendship through sports

Tyler Webb and Conner Castillo after Tyler's game at Connally.
Tyler Webb and Conner Castillo after Tyler's game at Connally.(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Connally High School quarterback, Tyler Webb, recently committed to play division one football at the University of Idaho. Webb has type one diabetes, which causes challenges every day, but he has a friend, Conner Castillo, who puts it all in perspective.

Tyler and Conner met through No Limitations, which provides kids with disabilities the opportunity to play sports. They used to attend Bosqueville schools together, but even after Tyler transferred. They’ve remained close and are each other’s biggest fans.

“My friend Tyler can really throw a football, and so can I,” said Conner Castillo.

A love for sports brought them together.

“I motivate him when it’s his football season, and he motivates me in flag football,” said Conner.

Conner has Cerebral Palsy and has been in a wheelchair his entire life. Tyler is a Type 1 diabetic who was diagnosed in the third grade.

“It’s a rollercoaster. You really never know what’s gonna happen. I could stand here good right now, but in an hour I might be in hot water,” explained Tyler Webb.

One of the only times when Tyler doesn’t have to look at his phone to check his blood sugar levels is when he’s playing football. Which is a reason why he’s thrilled to have committed to play college football for the Idaho Vandals.

“Football has been my escape you know and there’s one day where I’m not gonna have football or basketball as my escape, and it just means a lot knowing I get to play just even four more years,” explained Webb.

Another escape is calling up his friend Conner each week.

“I mean I have challenges with being a diabetic, but whenever I see how he handles his situation and is so positive it just inspires me. I mean that dude is different. I love that guy, he’s amazing,” added Webb.

Conner is excited about Tyler’s college opportunity, but right now he’s focused on cheering on his friend for his senior season.

“One thing I really hope they do is make it to the state championship,” said Conner.

Conner’s sports are postponed right now because of COVID-19, but Tyler has been coaching him up to keep practicing in the meantime.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Puppy Picks

2020 PUPPY PICKS: Rudy, Week 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rudy got all his steps of exercise in and was so excited to make his selection for the Mart-McGregor game.

Marquee Matchup

WEEK 2: Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Mart Panthers and McGregor Bulldogs will be the featured teams in the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup for the second week of the 2020 high school football regular season.

Sports

Díaz, Brantley drive in 3 RBIs each in Astros’ win over Rangers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Aledmys Díaz hit a three-run homer and Michael Brantley added three RBIs, leading Zack Greinke and the Houston Astros to an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers.

Sports

Crawford, Bosqueville change locations for respective games

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
A couple central Texas high school football games have been moved around due to weather in the area.

Latest News

Health

Area high school cancels JV and varsity games after players test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
An area high school has canceled its JV and varsity games this week after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

UIL requests schools to bear down on social distancing at football games

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Central Texas football fans exhaled a sigh of relief Friday night knowing that some games were played, but the hunger for sports dished out a side of social distancing rule-bending.

Sports

Rockets edge Thunder to win wild Game 7, move on to Lakers

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
James Harden made up for a miserable shooting night with a big blocked shot, Russell Westbrook scored 20 points against his former team, and the Houston Rockets edged the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-102 in Game 7 of their first-round series.

Sports

Mart’s Freeman earns statewide award after opening-week performance vs. Teague

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Mart senior Roddrell Freeman was named Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football 2A Player of the Week after his performance against the Teague Lions last Friday.

Sports

Brantley homers early, Astros hold on for 2-1 win over Texas

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer early to back up a strong start from rookie Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros held on for 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

Sports

Makar, Hutchinson help Avalanche force Game 7 against Stars

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 to force a decisive Game 7 in their second-round playoff series.