Last Day of Rainy Weather for the Extended Weekend

One more soggy day before we dry out for the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs today will be in the 80s and we will have some scattered rain around - it’ll be spotty and we could see about 1-2 more inches in some places between now and the end of the day. Best rain chances for us today will be in the afternoon, as showers and a few storms drift from southeast to northwest. After today, highs in the 90s return Sunday and Monday with some sunshine back. It’ll be hot and humid this weekend & Labor Day Monday.

Our next cold front could be a big one...it’s expected to arrive after Tuesday afternoon. Shower/storm chances return with the front and the big question is how cool will we get?! It’s something we will be tracking!

