Lightning fire forces single, working mother to start all over

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - A single mother who works at the McLennan County Jail is having to pick up the pieces after lightning struck and destroyed her home in Lacy Lakeview.

“It makes me really emotional because this was home,” said Annie Anthony.

When storms tore through parts of Central Texas early Wednesday morning, Anthony’s duplex was struck by lightning and caught fire.

“I can’t explain the sound, but it sounded like it was inside the home and that’s what woke me, and then from there my smoke detector went off,” said Anthony.

After ten years as a correctional officer, Anthony, 29, was finally able to afford her own furniture and household items to make a nice home for her seven-year-old son, however, now everything she’s worked for is gone.

“I’m a hard worker,” said Anthony who has worked since she was 17. “I get really sad because most of this stuff here I had already paid for.”

Anthony didn’t have renter’s insurance.

“The best advice I can give is get renter insurance,” said Anthony. “I was one of those people ‘that’s not going to happen to me’--you never know.”

Although her belongings are gone, Anthony says the most important thing is she and her son and boyfriend made it out alive and can start over.

Her boss and co-workers want to help Anthony rebuild her life.

“It’s just a very sad situation, a young lady working hard for the Sheriff’s Office and then this happens,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara. “Any help to her would be greatly appreciated.”

Clothing and monetary donations can be dropped at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office or the McLennan County Jail, McNamara said.

In addition, citizens and community businesses are offering assistance including Longhorn Steakhouse in Waco which is donating 200 free dine-in breakfasts on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 8-10 a.m.

Ticket-vouchers for the breakfast can be purchased for $10 by calling MCSO Capt. Steve January at (254) 757-5093.

There’s also been a GoFundMe page set up for Anthony.

She says she’s extremely grateful for the support and is trying to stay positive.

“God works in mysterious ways, some stuff are just blessings in disguise, you never know what he did this for, it could be I have something greater later,” said Anthony. “I just try to be grateful that I’m still here, me and my baby.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.