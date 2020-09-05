Advertisement

Lightning fire forces single, working mother to start all over

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - A single mother who works at the McLennan County Jail is having to pick up the pieces after lightning struck and destroyed her home in Lacy Lakeview.

“It makes me really emotional because this was home,” said Annie Anthony.

When storms tore through parts of Central Texas early Wednesday morning, Anthony’s duplex was struck by lightning and caught fire.

“I can’t explain the sound, but it sounded like it was inside the home and that’s what woke me, and then from there my smoke detector went off,” said Anthony.

After ten years as a correctional officer, Anthony, 29, was finally able to afford her own furniture and household items to make a nice home for her seven-year-old son, however, now everything she’s worked for is gone.

“I’m a hard worker,” said Anthony who has worked since she was 17. “I get really sad because most of this stuff here I had already paid for.”

Anthony didn’t have renter’s insurance.

“The best advice I can give is get renter insurance,” said Anthony. “I was one of those people ‘that’s not going to happen to me’--you never know.”

Although her belongings are gone, Anthony says the most important thing is she and her son and boyfriend made it out alive and can start over.

Her boss and co-workers want to help Anthony rebuild her life.

“It’s just a very sad situation, a young lady working hard for the Sheriff’s Office and then this happens,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara. “Any help to her would be greatly appreciated.”

Clothing and monetary donations can be dropped at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office or the McLennan County Jail, McNamara said.

In addition, citizens and community businesses are offering assistance including Longhorn Steakhouse in Waco which is donating 200 free dine-in breakfasts on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 8-10 a.m.

Ticket-vouchers for the breakfast can be purchased for $10 by calling MCSO Capt. Steve January at (254) 757-5093.

There’s also been a GoFundMe page set up for Anthony.

She says she’s extremely grateful for the support and is trying to stay positive.

“God works in mysterious ways, some stuff are just blessings in disguise, you never know what he did this for, it could be I have something greater later,” said Anthony. “I just try to be grateful that I’m still here, me and my baby.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ACLU urging schools to change "discriminatory" dress codes

Updated: 8 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

ACLU warns 500 Texas school districts to revise discriminatory dress codes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By STACY FERNÁNDEZ
The Texas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has sent letters to 500 school districts across the state including more than 40 in Central Texas asking them to revise dress code policies that it says are “unconstitutional and discriminatory.”

News

Fort Hood identifies soldier who collapsed, later died after physical training

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood Friday identified a 25-year-old soldier who collapsed and later died after physical training.

News

Central Texas man who ran Kansas City drug ring from home sentenced

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man who ran a drug ring in Kansas City, Kan., by phone from his home in a small Central Texas town is headed to prison after pleading guilty to seven felony counts.

Latest News

News

Local high school freshman joins ‘Midday’ to talk football

Updated: 10 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Health

Central Texas COVID curve flattens, but could Labor Day weekend end the lull?

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
Just 104 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Central Texas and area health officials are urging residents not to let their guard down during the Labor Day weekend.

News

Assistant Texas attorney general loses job after report surfaces racist tweets

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By TRINADY JOSLIN
Nick Moutos threatened Black Lives Matter protesters and has regularly referred to the organizers as “terrorists.” He called Islam a “virus” and trans people an “abomination.”

Tell Me Something Good

Local high school freshman joins ‘Midday’ to talk football

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
KWTX has an extra set of eyes on games under the Friday night lights this high school football season.

Health

‘It’s been a really good two weeks,’ local superintendent says

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local superintendent is urging students and staff not to let their guard down during the Labor Day weekend after students and staff successfully navigated the first two weeks of the new school year.

Health

Expert reminds parents about COVID19 safety in the classroom

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Earley
With many students headed back to school for in person education Tuesday, health experts at Baylor Scott & White want to remind parents of some things to review with their kids.