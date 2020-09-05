Local fire department responds to rollover on I-35

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The driver and passenger of a sport utility vehicle survived a rollover survived a rollover unscathed Saturday morning.

The Salado Volunteer Fire Department responded to the wreck shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Interstate 35 South and the 285 exit ramp.

Crews arrived on scene, just South of the FM 2484 bridge, and found a single vehicle upside down.

“The two occupants were out of the vehicle upon arrival. Temple Med 25 evaluated the occupants, both of which denied any injuries and declined transport to the hospital,” the department said on Facebook.

The scene was cleared within 20 minutes.

