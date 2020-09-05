Advertisement

Moody man drowns at Temple Lake Park

A man drowned Saturday at Temple Lake Park.
A man drowned Saturday at Temple Lake Park.(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified the man who drowned Saturday evening at Temple Lake Park as Eric Johnson, 31, of Moody.

Police received the call about a possible drowning at the park at about 5:39 p.m.

A rescue crew was able to bring Johnson on shore to perform CPR, but was unsuccessful, police said.

The drowning remains under investigation.

Johnson’s family has been notified and is at the scene.

#BREAKING - A man drowned at Temple Lake Park in Temple. Rosemond Crown KWTX is live from the scene.

Posted by KWTX News 10 on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

