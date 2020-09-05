Moody man drowns at Temple Lake Park

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified the man who drowned Saturday evening at Temple Lake Park as Eric Johnson, 31, of Moody.

Police received the call about a possible drowning at the park at about 5:39 p.m.

A rescue crew was able to bring Johnson on shore to perform CPR, but was unsuccessful, police said.

The drowning remains under investigation.

Johnson’s family has been notified and is at the scene.

