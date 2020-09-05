Advertisement

Police take person into custody after shots are fired at local motel

Police in Killeen took a person into custody after shots were fired at a motel room.
Police in Killeen took a person into custody after shots were fired at a motel room.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers took a person into custody for outstanding warrants after responding to a shots fired call at a local motel.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police officers were dispatched to a 911 call in reference to shots fired at the Motel 6 at 800 East Central Texas Expressway.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they cleared the motel rooms reportedly involved in the incident.

No injuries were reported, but police arrested one person for outstanding warrants.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

