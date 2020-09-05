Pro Trump boat rally held at Lake Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A boat rally in support of President Trump and law enforcement officers held at Lake Waco included dozens of boats and hundreds of people.

The group gathered at the lake at about 2 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to the U.S. and Texas flags, dozens of boats were adorned with blue flags in support of the president, “thin blue line” flags in support of law enforcement and the confederate battle flag.

Organizers told KWTX they felt it is important for the “silent majority” to be heard.

