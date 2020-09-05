Advertisement

Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump

A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.
A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.(KEYE via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

“We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank,” but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and investigators have not determined how many boats sank on the lake near Austin, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Kristen Dark.

Dark said the cause was under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act.

“We have no reason to suspect foul play in any of these,” sinkings, Dark said.

Dark said weather conditions were generally calm and meteorologist Paul Yura with the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said there were were no storms in the area at the time and winds were generally 10 mph (16 kph) or less.

“The lake should be fairly navigable, without issue at those wind speeds,” according to Yura.

Lake Travis is an approximately 19,000-acre (7,689 hectares) impoundment about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of Austin.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Authentic bests favorite Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Churchill Downs stands are empty and the wagering windows closed. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot have replaced throngs of Derby-goers in seersucker and showy hats.

News

Moody man drowns at Temple Lake Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The Temple Police Department responded to a drowning Saturday evening at Temple Lake Park.

National

NY attorney general to form grand jury after Prude death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s attorney general on Saturday moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died earlier this year after Rochester police placed a hood over his head and held him down.

National

Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted death.

Latest News

News

Pro Trump boat rally held at Lake Waco

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A boat rally in support of President Trump and law enforcement officers held at Lake Waco included dozens of boats and hundreds of people.

News

Police take person into custody after shots are fired at local motel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Police officers took a person into custody for outstanding warrants after responding to a shots fired call at a local motel.

News

Local fire department responds to rollover on I-35

Updated: 3 hours ago
The driver and passenger of a sport utility vehicle survived a rollover survived a rollover unscathed Saturday morning.

State

Sheriff’s Office: Multiple boats sink during Trump Parade on Texas lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
Multiple boats sank at a Texas lake Saturday during a parade for the re-election of President Donald Trump, authorities say.

National

4-year-old girl killed during unsolved drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge, officers say

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The victim, Ivorie Combs, 4, was in a vehicle with family when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire.

National Politics

Let the voting begin! First mail-in ballots sent

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
On Friday, voters started getting presidential ballots.