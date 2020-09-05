Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Multiple boats sink during Trump Parade on Texas lake

File Photo
File Photo(CBS News)
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple boats sank at a Texas lake Saturday during a parade for the re-election of President Donald Trump, authorities say.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to calls about “boats in distress” on Lake Travis in the afternoon.

Authorities say there were multiple boats that sank during the parade. Authorities have not yet said if there were any injuries reported or how many boats were involved.

KEYE reports the calls about sinking boats came in the areas of Paradise Cove, Emerald Point and West Beach at the lake.

