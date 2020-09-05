Advertisement

Warm and Muggy Weather Lingers Before a Big Cold Front Arrives

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few stronger storms will be possible until sunset, so stay updated with our Free weather app. Rain chances taper off after sunset, with temperatures in the mid 80′s until then. We dip to the mid 70′s overnight before cooling to the low 70′s at dawn. Things are looking for good for Sunday and Labor Day, with a spotty rain chance during the afternoon on both days with highs in the mid 90′s.

Warm and muggy weather will last until Wednesday, when a large cold front will move into the area at sunrise. Scattered showers and storms will accompany this front heading into Wednesday morning. However, temperatures in the 60′s will also come with it keeping highs down in the upper 60′s during the afternoon. After that, highs will be in the low 70′s on Thursday before getting back into the 80′s heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Warm and Muggy Weather Lingers Before a Big Cold Front Arrives!

Updated: 1 hour ago
Warm and Muggy Weather Lingers Before a Big Cold Front Arrives!

7 Day Forecast

Last Day of Rainy Weather for the Extended Weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Saturday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 23 hours ago

7 Day Forecast

Little More Rain Tomorrow then Drier for the Extended Weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT

Weather

2 heat-related deaths latest attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana’s health department says two men clearing debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura have died from heat-related illness.

Weather

Japan bracing for dangerously powerful typhoon

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Japan is bracing for a dangerously powerful typhoon.

Weather

Laura’s coastal cost assessed with drones, satellite images

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Scientists have been combing through satellite imagery and drone footage and doing site surveys of regions affected by Hurricane Laura to assess what has happened to the coast.

7 Day Forecast

Lower Afternoon Rain Chances, Still Some Rain This Weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

National

Hurricane Nana hits Belize, then dissipates over Guatemala

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people stocked up on food, water and construction materials Wednesday ahead of the landfall. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare as residents of Belize bought materials to board up windows and doors.