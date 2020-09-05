Warm and Muggy Weather Lingers Before a Big Cold Front Arrives!

A few stronger storms will be possible until sunset, so stay updated with our Free weather app. Rain chances taper off after sunset, with temperatures in the mid 80′s until then. We dip to the mid 70′s overnight before cooling to the low 70′s at dawn. Things are looking for good for Sunday and Labor Day, with a spotty rain chance during the afternoon on both days with highs in the mid 90′s.

Warm and muggy weather will last until Wednesday, when a large cold front will move into the area at sunrise. Scattered showers and storms will accompany this front heading into Wednesday morning. However, temperatures in the 60′s will also come with it keeping highs down in the upper 60′s during the afternoon. After that, highs will be in the low 70′s on Thursday before getting back into the 80′s heading into next weekend.

