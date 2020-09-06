Advertisement

Killeen Police Department launches transparency statistics

In an effort to be more transparent with the community, Killeen police have launched a new page on the city’s website with transparency links for the public to access at any time.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Assistant Chief of Police Jeff Donohue says the goal of the links is to inform the public about who represents their law enforcement and what types of calls they are responding to.

“We brainstormed a lot of things of how we can do better,” he said.

“How could we better reform? I think by building that relationship with these links, it shows we have nothing to hide. We’re an open book and if there’s any we can do better, we’re always open for feedback.”

The website offers crime statistics, agency demographics and an internal affairs summary which will be updated every month.

Although the internal affairs link will provide no specific information on the officers being investigated, it will include information on the number of investigations, active or closed, and the outcomes.

“This is to arm the public with the information so they’re more informed,” he said.

“They can do a better job of making the decision with the information provided versus someone making the decision for them.”

Since its release, dozens of citizens have responded with support on social media.

Donohue hopes this is a positive step towards transparency with members of the community.

“We’ve seen some protests since the George Floyd incident, but they’ve been peaceful in Killeen,” he said.

“Throughout the years, the Killeen community has always done well when these difficult situations have come in and I think that’s because we build a relationship with community leaders.”

Anyone interested in more information can visit the city’s website.

