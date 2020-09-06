Advertisement

More Warmth and Humidity Before a Strong Cold Front Arrives!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
It’ll be another warm and muggy day across the area with some patchy fog possible south of Highway 84, especially in Milam and Robertson counties. Morning lows will be in the low 70′s. That clears up late morning, after which highs will make it into the low 90′s during the afternoon. A few spotty showers will pop up late afternoon due to the humidity, but coverage will be pretty poor.

From there, we keep muggy weather for Labor Day with another spotty rain chance late afternoon, mainly east of I-35. Highs will be in the mid 90′s for your Labor Day. Then, Tuesday night going into Wednesday we’ll have our big cold front we’ve all been waiting for. Temperatures drop into the upper 50′s to low 60′s to start your Wednesday, with highs only in the upper 60′s to low 70′s during the afternoon. We’ll be dry starting on Thursday, and stay that way heading into next weekend. Highs will only warm back into the mid 80′s next weekend too.

