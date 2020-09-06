Advertisement

Mother, 3 kids dead after Philadelphia fire; cause probed

The city medical examiner will determine whether the four deaths were fire-related. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The city medical examiner will determine whether the four deaths were fire-related. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A woman and her three children were found dead after a house fire in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Crews were called to the blaze at the row home in the Kensington neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the row home, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Sixty firefighters, medics and support workers responded to what he called an “aggressive interior attack” as crews pushed hoses into the building, he said.

A 35-year-old woman was found downstairs, and her three children — 9-year-old and 17-year-old males and an 11-year-old female — were found upstairs, police said. All were pronounced dead at the scene by a medic unit just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Javon Davis, assistant deputy fire commissioner, said the city medical examiner will determine whether the deaths were fire-related.

Thiel called it “a very difficult morning for us.”

“The worst thing for any firefighter is not being able to save a life,” he said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: Road closed after driver crashes into pole

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Police responded to an one vehicle accident Saturday night on New Road and Erath after a car ran into a power pole.

National

Derby Day becomes day of protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Activists demanding justice for Breonna Taylor protested on Kentucky Derby Day.

News

Pro Trump boat rally held at Lake Waco

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A boat rally in support of President Trump and law enforcement officers held at Lake Waco included dozens of boats and hundreds of people.

National

Authentic bests favorite Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Churchill Downs stands are empty and the wagering windows closed. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot have replaced throngs of Derby-goers in seersucker and showy hats.

Latest News

News

Moody man drowns at Temple Lake Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The Temple Police Department responded to a drowning Saturday evening at Temple Lake Park.

National

Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

National

NY attorney general to form grand jury after Prude death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s attorney general on Saturday moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died earlier this year after Rochester police placed a hood over his head and held him down.

National

Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted death.

News

Police take person into custody after shots are fired at local motel

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Police officers took a person into custody for outstanding warrants after responding to a shots fired call at a local motel.

News

Local fire department responds to rollover on I-35

Updated: 8 hours ago
The driver and passenger of a sport utility vehicle survived a rollover survived a rollover unscathed Saturday morning.