Things Looking Good For Labor Day Before Our Cold Front Arrives

We’ll have a couple spotty showers out west near Highway 281 but otherwise dry for this evening. Temperatures will be around 90° to start, dipping to the low 80′s after a nice sunset. We start Labor Day in the mid 70′s, with muggy conditions throughout the day. A stray shower will be possible late afternoon but overall we’re dry with highs in the mid 90′s for the holiday.

After that, our next cold front will arrive on Wednesday bringing scattered showers and storms to the area. Timing of the front is questionable, but it’s looking to be at some point during the afternoon, which will keep highs in the 70′s. Scattered rain will linger for Thursday before rain chances drop off heading into the weekend. Highs heat back up to around 90° by next Sunday.

