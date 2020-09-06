Advertisement

Train derails in eastern Bell County

Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A train derailment early Saturday morning in eastern Bell County at the intersection of U.S. 190 and Prichard Road led to the closure of the intersection, which was blocked by the train.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene the train derailment east of Temple.

Deputies at the scene reported 27 train cars left the track.

All train cars were carrying sand and no hazardous materials are involved, deputies said.

The intersection of U.S. 190 and Prichard Road will remain closed until officials from BNSF Railroad arrive at the scene to investigate and begin the cleanup.

No injuries were reported.

