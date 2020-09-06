Advertisement

Waco: Road closed after driver crashes into pole

Accident on New Rd and Erath.
Accident on New Rd and Erath.(Bryant Sanders)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police responded to a single vehicle wreck Saturday night on New Road and Erath after the driver of a car crashed into a utility pole.

Officers at the scene said the driver of the blue sedan was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.

The car reportedly rolled after it wrecked the pole.

Police say Oncor was called out to repair the damaged pole.

Officers also said alcohol may have contributed to the wreck after an open container was pulled out of the sedan.

