Advertisement

Authorities: Gunman sought after Ga. deputy shot; vest saved him

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday the 29-year-old suspect fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday the 29-year-old suspect fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia law officers are searching for a Texas fugitive they describe as “armed and dangerous” who is accused of shooting a deputy in Dalton, Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday the 29-year-old suspect fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle.

The GBI says Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest prevented serious injury.

Authorities say the suspect had been driving a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies before the gunfire happened.

They say the suspect then drove south on Interstate 75, wrecked the truck and escaped into the woods.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month and remain off track, with the bipartisan unity that drove almost $3 trillion in COVID-19 rescue legislation into law this spring replaced by toxic partisanship and a return to Washington dysfunction.

National

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Saudi court issued final verdicts on Monday in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his son, who still resides in the kingdom, announced pardons that spared five of the convicted individuals from execution.

State

Texas fugitive sought after deputy shot during traffic stop

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A Texas fugitive whom authorities described as armed and dangerous was the focus of a search Monday after a deputy was shot during a traffic stop.

National Politics

Labor Day bringing Biden to Pa., Harris and Pence to Wis.

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal. Trump’s narrow win in Wisconsin in 2016 helped to send him to the White House.

National

Hospital: Russia’s Alexei Navalny out of coma, is responsive

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It noted that he was responding to speech but “long-term consequences of the serious poisoning can still not be ruled out.”

Latest News

State

Fire at Texas marina injures 2, destroys several boats

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KXII
An early-morning fire at a Texas marina injured two people and destroyed several boats.

Health

Texas Tech investigates viral video of woman at party claiming to have COVID-19

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Michael Cantu
Texas Tech’s dean of students is investigating a viral video of a woman at a house party claiming to have COVID-19.

News

Hawaiian Falls open for one more weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

State

Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump but no one was injured or killed.

News

Train derails in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
A train derailment blocked a Central Texas intersection.