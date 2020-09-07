Advertisement

Baylor reports 10 active COVID cases

Baylor athletics reported 10 active cases Monday.(Gray)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor athletics department released its updated COVID testing numbers Monday, reporting 10 new active cases.

Last Monday, Baylor reported 12 active cases -- seven symptomatic and five asymptomatic.

This week, six of the 10 cases are symptomatic, while four are asymptomatic. These results are across all sports within Baylor.

REPORT DATEACTIVE CASESSYMPTOMATICASYMPTOMATIC
07/061174
07/1316610
07/20440
07/27110
08/03321
08/10817
08/1712210
08/24211
08/311275
09/07 (current)1064

