Baylor reports 10 active COVID cases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor athletics department released its updated COVID testing numbers Monday, reporting 10 new active cases.

Last Monday, Baylor reported 12 active cases -- seven symptomatic and five asymptomatic.

This week, six of the 10 cases are symptomatic, while four are asymptomatic. These results are across all sports within Baylor.

REPORT DATE ACTIVE CASES SYMPTOMATIC ASYMPTOMATIC 07/06 11 7 4 07/13 16 6 10 07/20 4 4 0 07/27 1 1 0 08/03 3 2 1 08/10 8 1 7 08/17 12 2 10 08/24 2 1 1 08/31 12 7 5 09/07 (current) 10 6 4

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.