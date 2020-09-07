Advertisement

Bold hopes for virus antibody tests still unfulfilled

Coronavirus tests touted by President Donald Trump and his top officials to help reopen the economy are widely available, but predictions for their usefulness haven’t panned out. (AP/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Coronavirus tests touted by President Donald Trump and his top officials to help reopen the economy are widely available, but predictions for their usefulness haven’t panned out.

The tests check the blood for antibodies that help fight off infections.

But scientists still haven’t determined whether those antibodies shield someone from getting infected again.

And medical experts warn the tests cannot be safely used to return workers to the office.

Despite such warnings, some big labs continue to market the tests to employers. And dozens of tests with unverified accuracy continue to be sold.

