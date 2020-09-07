COVID-19: New case reports slow, area death toll continues to rise

(KWTX) – Not all Central Texas counties provided updates on Labor Day, but generally the number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to decline even as the regional death toll rises.

A total of 223 new cases have been confirmed in Central Texas since Friday, increasing the regional total to 17,343.

According to state data, which is based on death certificates and county of residence, two more people diagnosed with the virus have died in both Bell and Navarro counties while Coryell and Hamilton each recorded one additional death.

According to state data Monday, 242 area residents diagnosed with the virus have died, including 69 Bell County residents, five more than the local count of 64; five Bosque County residents; 11 Coryell County residents, five more than the local count; three Falls County residents; one Freestone County resident; four Hamilton County residents; 11 Hill County residents; seven Lampasas County residents; five Leon County residents; eight Limestone County residents; 88 McLennan County residents; five Milam County residents; 21 Navarro County residents, seven fewer than the local count of 28; and four Robertson County residents, one more than the local count of three.

The statewide death toll has increased by 261 since Friday, but just 20 new deaths were reported Monday for a total of 13,492.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a total of 640,370 confirmed cases Monday, up 9,541 since Friday and an increase of 2,057 over Sunday.

Of the total. 81,426 cases were active Monday and 543,412 patients have recovered.

More than 3,500 patients were hospitalized Monday, down from about 3,900 on Friday, and in the two Trauma Service Areas that cover most of Central Texas, at least 88 were hospitalized Monday.

More than 5.3 million tests have been administered and the positivity rate Monday was 7.24%, down from 9.74% on Friday.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District didn’t update its local dashboard Monday because of the Labor Day holiday, but the state report, which includes Fort Hood personnel, increased by 13 to 4,987 since Friday.

Of the total, at least 4,413 patients have recovered.

The county’s new COVID-19 dashboard showed 64 deaths Monday while state data showed 69, an increase of two since Friday. The county is transitioning to the same method of counting deaths the state now uses.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard, which tracks and updates COVID-19 cases in schools, showed Thursday that 46 staff members have tested positive for the virus since March 16, but listed no positive tests involving students.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

McLennan County reported 40 new cases of the virus Monday, increasing the county’s total to date to 6,766, an increase of 98 since Friday.

The county reported 39 new cases Saturday and just 19 on Sunday.

Of the total, 477 cases were active Monday and 6,201 patients have recovered.

Thirty eight patients were hospitalized Monday, nine of them on ventilators.

Twenty six of the 38 are McLennan County residents.

The new cases involve one resident whose age ranges from 11 to 17; 23 residents who range in age from 18 to 25; two residents ranging in age from 26 to 29; three residents in their 30s; three residents in their 40s; two residents in their 50s; one resident whose age ranges from 60 to 64; three residents whose ages range from 65 to 69, and two residents who are 80 or older.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 321 active cases Monday and a total of 888 positive tests since Aug. 1. The university administered 4,934 tests and confirmed 231 new cases in the last seven days for a positivity rate of 4.7%. Ten Baylor athletes had active cases of the virus Monday, four of which were asymptomatic.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard showed two active cases involving students Monday at Midway High School, one active case involving a staff member at Woodway Elementary School, one active case involving a staff member at South Bosque Elementary, and one active case involving a staff member at a facility other than a school.

The county’s death toll is 88.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County didn’t provide updated figures Monday, but state data, which includes state prison inmates housed in Gatesville units, rose by 75 to 1,518 with seven to 1,443 with 741 recoveries.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday was reporting 95 active cases involving inmates and 28 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 691 inmates were on medical restriction and 102 were medically isolated; 581 cases involving inmates and 58 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 1,555 inmates were medically restricted and 585 were medically isolated; four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; eight cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 98 inmates were medically restricted, and four cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville.

The county’s death toll is 11, according to state data, but according to local data the virus earlier claimed six lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported six new cases Monday, raising the county’s total to 479.

Of the total, 338 patients have recovered.

Eight Limestone County residents have died of the virus, according to state data.

The first was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County was reporting 1,136 confirmed cases and 265 probable cases of the virus Thursday for a total of 1,401.

The county reported 146 active cases Friday.

A total of 1,227 patients have recovered.

Thirteen were hospitalized.

The county reported two more deaths from the virus for a total of 28, but state data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 21.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Monday Bosque County was reporting 241 cases and 181 recoveries. Revised state data based on death certificates showed five residents have died. The Kopperl ISD in Bosque County has sent its ninth through 12th grade students home to learn remotely after three students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The district notified parents last week that it was shifting from in-person instruction to remote learning through Sept. 15.

Falls County had 174 confirmed cases and 140 recoveries Monday. State data showed three deaths. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported two cases involving employees at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin.

Freestone County was reporting 387 cases Monday. Of the total, 197 patients have recovered. One case involving an employee was reported at the William R. Boyd Unit in Teague where 77 inmates were medically restricted and five were isolated. The county reported its first death from the virus on Aug. 31.

Hamilton County was reporting 105 confirmed cases Monday. A total of 84 patients have recovered. A fourth resident has died of the virus, according to state data.

Hill County reported a total of 393 cases Monday with 329 recoveries. Eleven residents have died, according to state data.

Lampasas County was reporting 159 cases with 125 recoveries. Seven residents diagnosed with the virus have now died, according to state data.

Leon County reported 205 confirmed cases with 157 recoveries Monday. The virus has claimed five lives in the county, according to state data.

Milam County reported 447 cases and 419 recoveries Monday. Twenty three cases were active. Five Milam County residents diagnosed with the virus have died. Seven patients were hospitalized.

Mills County reported 35 cases with 28 recoveries Monday.

Robertson County was still reporting 270 cases Monday. Of that number, 29 cases were active and 238 patients have recovered. Three residents have died, according to local data. State data showed five deaths. The Franklin ISD canceled its varsity game Monday night against Hearne after several Franklin players tested positive for COVID-19. The district also canceled all boys’ athletics until next Tuesday and will deep clean all athletic facilities. Walk-up testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 through Sept. 10 at Grace United Methodist Church at 408 South Magnolia St. in Hearne. Those who want to be tested must have a photo ID, a phone number and an email address.

San Saba County reported 41 cases and 30 recoveries Monday. The TDCJ Monday reported one case involving an employee of the San Saba Transfer Facility.

