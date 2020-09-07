Advertisement

Former Baylor WBB Standout, Prince, Signed by WNBA’s Sky

Athletics Ð WomenÕs Basketball (WBB) vs Texas Ð Ferrell Center Ð 2/6/2017
Athletics Ð WomenÕs Basketball (WBB) vs Texas Ð Ferrell Center Ð 2/6/2017 (Baylor Photography | Baylor)
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Baylor standout forward Alexis Prince was signed by the WNBA’s Chicago Sky Sunday, for the remainder of the season. Prince was originally a training camp signee by the Sky for the 2020 season, and she will join the team for its remaining regular-season games and playoffs, once quarantine protocols are complete.

Prince was a 2017 WNBA Draft selection by the Phoenix Mercury, and her career has spanned 20 games between the Mercury and the Atlanta Dream. Her professional career also includes overseas stops in France, Turkey and Spain.

Prince played for the Lady Bears from 2012-17 and ranks 8th all-time on the Baylor career list for 3-point field goals with 136. She averaged 8.1 points for her career, where she scored 1,106 points, including a senior season that saw her average 12.1 points per contest.

She earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors and was a member of the Big 12 All-Defensive Team as a senior. Prince took home five Big 12 championship rings in her collegiate career from 2013-17. Prince received a medical hardship for her 2013-14 season after playing four games before injury.

The Sky play the first of its three-remaining regular-season games Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Sparks. Chicago’s (11-8) regular season concludes Sept. 11, and the franchise has already clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marquee Matchup

VOTE: Week 3 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:12 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Voting is now open for the third edition of the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup. Choose your favorite between the Crawford-Axtell, Lorena-Gatesville, Groesbeck-Academy, and Valley Mills-Marlin games.

Sports

Xtra Point Week 2: Grandview vs. Salado

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:58 PM CDT

Sports

Xtra Point Week 2: Holland vs. Bosqueville

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT

Sports

Xtra Point Week 2: China Spring vs. Lorena

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

Xtra Point Week 2: Mart vs. McGregor

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT

Marquee Matchup

Mart takes down McGregor in Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Mart Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season with a 43-33 win over the McGregor Bulldogs in the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup.

Sports

China Spring stays undefeated with win over Lorena

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The China Spring Cougars showed off another impressive offensive output in a 42-13 win over the Lorena Leopards Friday night.

Sports

La Vega wins defensive battle with Connally

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The La Vega Pirates used touchdowns from Jar’Quae Walton and Jesse Majors-Sterling to hold off the Connally Cadets 13-10 Friday night.

Sports

Xtra Point Week 2: Bremond vs. Axtell

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT

Sports

Xtra Point Week 2: Connally vs. La Vega

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT