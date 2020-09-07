Former Baylor WBB Standout, Prince, Signed by WNBA’s Sky

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Baylor standout forward Alexis Prince was signed by the WNBA’s Chicago Sky Sunday, for the remainder of the season. Prince was originally a training camp signee by the Sky for the 2020 season, and she will join the team for its remaining regular-season games and playoffs, once quarantine protocols are complete.

Prince was a 2017 WNBA Draft selection by the Phoenix Mercury, and her career has spanned 20 games between the Mercury and the Atlanta Dream. Her professional career also includes overseas stops in France, Turkey and Spain.

Prince played for the Lady Bears from 2012-17 and ranks 8th all-time on the Baylor career list for 3-point field goals with 136. She averaged 8.1 points for her career, where she scored 1,106 points, including a senior season that saw her average 12.1 points per contest.

She earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors and was a member of the Big 12 All-Defensive Team as a senior. Prince took home five Big 12 championship rings in her collegiate career from 2013-17. Prince received a medical hardship for her 2013-14 season after playing four games before injury.

The Sky play the first of its three-remaining regular-season games Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Sparks. Chicago’s (11-8) regular season concludes Sept. 11, and the franchise has already clinched a spot in the playoffs.

