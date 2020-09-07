Advertisement

In battlegrounds, absentee ballot rejections could triple

The number of ballots that could go uncounted this year in some key battleground states could be up to three times higher than during the last presidential election four years ago. (File)
The number of ballots that could go uncounted this year in some key battleground states could be up to three times higher than during the last presidential election four years ago. (File)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - An Associated Press analysis of absentee ballot rejections found the number of ballots that could go uncounted this year in some key battleground states could be up to three times higher than during the last presidential election four years ago.

The rejections could be even more pronounced in some urban areas where Democratic votes are concentrated and rejections trended higher during this year’s primaries.

Ballots typically go uncounted because they arrive at local election offices too late, voters forgot to sign them or signatures did not match the one on file.

The number of ballots rejected could prove pivotal in close races.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump sees economy rebound by Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he’s expecting a strong rebound in the third quarter of 2020, with a good economic report coming out just in time for the November election.

National Politics

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month and remain off track, with the bipartisan unity that drove almost $3 trillion in COVID-19 rescue legislation into law this spring replaced by toxic partisanship and a return to Washington dysfunction.

State

Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump but no one was injured or killed.

Politics

Texas Supreme Court rejects GOP attempt to remove Libertarians from ballot

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sami Sparber
The GOP sued because the Libertarians didn't pay their filing fees. But the state Supreme Court said Republicans missed the deadline to kick them off the ballot.

Latest News

Business

A new $300 federal jobless benefit? Not likely for some

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
More than 1 million unemployed won’t receive the $300 benefit check the president authorized, and their financial struggles will deepen.

Politics

Biden team, Trump admin sign transition memorandum

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s transition team has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Trump administration to begin planning for a potential handover of power.

News

Trump campaign tour bus makes stop in Central Texas

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Central Texas wasn’t on the schedule, but a red Team Trump tour bus stopped here Friday en route to an event in Bedford.

National

Protesters gather outside Pelosi’s California home after her salon visit

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT
Hairstylists took to the street outside of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home Thursday.

Politics

White House faces skepticism over prospects for a vaccine

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Could the U.S. really see a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day?

Politics

Pelosi, Mnuchin agree on plan to avoid government shutdown

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democrats and the Trump administration are taking a key step toward avoiding a government shutdown in September.