Advertisement

India now 2nd worst-hit country by virus amid economic pain

India’s increasing coronavirus caseload has made the Asian giant the pandemic’s second-worst-hit country behind the United States.
India’s increasing coronavirus caseload has made the Asian giant the pandemic’s second-worst-hit country behind the United States.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) - India’s increasing coronavirus caseload has made the Asian giant the pandemic’s second-worst-hit country behind the United States.

The rise comes as India’s efforts to head off economic disaster gain urgency.

The Delhi Metro rapid transit system resumed operations Monday after five months, with riders required to wear masks and follow other social distancing.

Authorities say they have little choice but to reopen the economy despite the rising cases.

India’s economy has shrunk faster than any other major nation’s.

The Health Ministry says 4.2 million people have been infected with the virus after adding 90,802 new cases on Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

International

Hospital: Russia’s Alexei Navalny out of coma, is responsive

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The German hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he has been taken out of an induced coma and is responsive.

Health

COVID-19: New case reports slow, area death toll continues to rise

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas counties were generally reporting fewer new cases of COVID-19 Monday than earlier in the summer, but the regional death toll continues to climb.

News

Stolen horse to be reunited with owner in Central Texas livestock theft probe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities have recovered another stolen horse in a growing Central Texas livestock investigation.

Our Town

Waco: WISD continues free meal program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Waco ISD students are eligible to receive free breakfasts and lunches during the new school year, regardless of whether they’re on campus or learning remotely from home.

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good

‘We have been blessed:’ Central Texas couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas man and his wife celebrated two milestones over the weekend; their 70th anniversary, and his 90th birthday.

Our Town

Waco: Hawaiian Falls adds a weekend to 2020 season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Waco’s Hawaiian Falls waterpark has extended its season by a weekend.

Health

Small Central Texas district sends high school students home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A small Central Texas school district has sent its high school students home to learn remotely after several students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Texas fugitive sought after deputy shot during traffic stop

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Texas fugitive whom authorities described as armed and dangerous was the focus of a search Monday after a deputy was shot during a traffic stop.

State

Fire at Texas marina injures 2, destroys several boats

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KXII
An early-morning fire at a Texas marina injured two people and destroyed several boats.

Health

Texas Tech investigates viral video of woman at party claiming to have COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Michael Cantu
Texas Tech’s dean of students is investigating a viral video of a woman at a house party claiming to have COVID-19.