Launching in U.S. theaters, ‘Tenet’ tallies $20.2 million

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows John David Washington in a scene from "Tenet."
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows John David Washington in a scene from "Tenet."(Melinda Sue Gordon | Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - In a litmus test for American movie-going in the pandemic, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” brought in an estimated $20.2 million through the holiday weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The result could be greeted as either the rejuvenation of U.S. cinemas, more Americans went to the movies this weekend than they have in nearly six months, or a reflection of drastically lowered standards for Hollywood’s top blockbusters given the circumstances.

About 70% of U.S. movie theaters are currently open.

Those in the country’s top markets, Los Angeles and New York, remain closed. The Walt Disney Co. also debut its $200 million live-action “Mulan” remake, but did so in a $30 on-demand purchase for Disney+ subscribers.

