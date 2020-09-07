Launching in U.S. theaters, ‘Tenet’ tallies $20.2 million

NEW YORK (AP) - In a litmus test for American movie-going in the pandemic, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” brought in an estimated $20.2 million through the holiday weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The result could be greeted as either the rejuvenation of U.S. cinemas, more Americans went to the movies this weekend than they have in nearly six months, or a reflection of drastically lowered standards for Hollywood’s top blockbusters given the circumstances.

About 70% of U.S. movie theaters are currently open.

Those in the country’s top markets, Los Angeles and New York, remain closed. The Walt Disney Co. also debut its $200 million live-action “Mulan” remake, but did so in a $30 on-demand purchase for Disney+ subscribers.

