Mid-Week Front Brings Us Rain, But Cold Temps Likely Stay Away

We’ve been tracking a cold front set to arrive in Central Texas this week for quite some time but unfortunately, as time has gone on, the chances Central Texas’ temperatures tumble into the 60s and 70s is looking less and less likely. It’s a complicated weather setup that will feature multiple opportunities for rain and a temperature drop, but today will feature none of that. The last unofficial day of summer features temperatures you’d normally expect this time of year; morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s should warm into the low-to-mid 90s this afternoon. Abundant sunshine will be overhead but we will see a few afternoon clouds and there will be a chance for a stray pop-up shower or storm east of I-35 late today. Today’s rain chances are only near 10% so don’t expect much to help cool you off from heat index values near 100°.

An abnormally-strong cold front will move through the Rockies tonight and tomorrow before reaching West Texas Tuesday into Wednesday. For the longest time, it looked like this front would sweep through the area and drop temperatures well below normal into the low-to-mid 70s for the middle of the week. Unfortunately, that’s not the case! Thanks to a building ridge of high pressure over the southeastern U.S., the frontal boundary is set to stall very close to our area late Tuesday and Wednesday keeping the rain chances in the forecast and the coldest temperatures away. Tuesday’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 80s thanks to scattered showers and storms arriving in the afternoon. The greatest potential for rain will be near and west of I-35 with a rain chance near 40%. More scattered rain showers and storms are expected Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday on an off-and-on basis. It won’t be raining continuously AND rain will not be nearly as heavy as it was last week, but the rain chances climb to near 50% with temperatures dropping into the low 80s. We’re expecting a few isolated showers to hang around Friday, Saturday, and Sunday but the chances for rain drop to near 20%. The rain chances may be high, but we’re only anticipating 1″ to 2″ of rain, mainly near and west of I-35, through Friday.

