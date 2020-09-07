Advertisement

‘Mighty mice’ stay musclebound in space, boon for astronauts

Scientists who sent bulked-up, mutant “mighty mice” to the International Space Station say the animals held onto their muscle during the month-long flight.
Scientists who sent bulked-up, mutant “mighty mice” to the International Space Station say the animals held onto their muscle during the month-long flight.(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Scientists who sent bulked-up, mutant “mighty mice” to the International Space Station say the animals held onto their muscle during the month-long flight.

That’s promising news for future astronauts traveling to Mars, as well as for people on Earth.

The research team sent 40 mice to the space station in December.

They reported Monday that the regular mice lost considerable muscle and bone mass in weightlessness, as expected.

But the eight genetically engineered “mighty mice” launched with double the muscle maintained their bulk.

And eight normal mice that received “mighty mouse” treatment in space returned in January with dramatically bigger muscles.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Two Texas fugitives sought after deputy shot during traffic stop

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Authorities now say they're looking for two Texas fugitives after a sheriff's deputy was shot during a traffic stop.

Tell Me Something Good

‘We have been blessed:’ Central Texas couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas man and his wife celebrated two milestones over the weekend; their 70th anniversary, and his 90th birthday.

News

Central Texas couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Updated: 45 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Health

Texas Tech investigates viral video of woman at party claiming to have COVID-19

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Michael Cantu
Texas Tech’s dean of students is investigating a viral video of a woman at a house party claiming to have COVID-19.

Health

Small Central Texas district sends high school students home

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A small Central Texas school district has sent its high school students home to learn remotely after several students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Thousands more Central Texas students return to school Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of Central Texas students return to campus Tuesday while thousands more begin classes remotely.

Health

COVID-19: New case reports slow, area death toll continues to rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas counties were generally reporting fewer new cases of COVID-19 Monday than earlier in the summer, but the regional death toll continues to climb.

News

Stolen horse to be reunited with owner in Central Texas livestock theft probe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities have recovered another stolen horse in a growing Central Texas livestock investigation.

Our Town

Waco: WISD continues free meal program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Waco ISD students are eligible to receive free breakfasts and lunches during the new school year, regardless of whether they’re on campus or learning remotely from home.

Our Town

Waco: Hawaiian Falls adds a weekend to 2020 season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Waco’s Hawaiian Falls waterpark has extended its season by a weekend.