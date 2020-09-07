More Rain Coming As Our Cold Front Arrives Soon

We’ll have a nice evening with temperatures in the low 90′s to start, followed by a nice sunset. After that we dip to the low 80′s before getting into the mid 70′s Tuesday morning. From there we’ll see highs in the low 90′s during the afternoon with scattered showers east of I-35. Those showers die off after sunset, and then we wait for our cold front.

The front will arrive Wednesday afternoon, but the rain will arrive Wednesday morning and stick with us most of the day. After the front exits the area on Thursday, we’ll see highs dip to the mid to upper 70′s in the afternoon. Showers will linger behind the front on Thursday, with slightly less coverage heading into the weekend. Highs will be back in the upper 80′s to low 90′s Friday and Saturday. However, winds out of the north get a little stronger heading into next week, which will bring our highs back down into the low to mid 80′s.

