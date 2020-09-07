Advertisement

More Rain Coming As Our Cold Front Arrives Soon

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll have a nice evening with temperatures in the low 90′s to start, followed by a nice sunset. After that we dip to the low 80′s before getting into the mid 70′s Tuesday morning. From there we’ll see highs in the low 90′s during the afternoon with scattered showers east of I-35. Those showers die off after sunset, and then we wait for our cold front.

The front will arrive Wednesday afternoon, but the rain will arrive Wednesday morning and stick with us most of the day. After the front exits the area on Thursday, we’ll see highs dip to the mid to upper 70′s in the afternoon. Showers will linger behind the front on Thursday, with slightly less coverage heading into the weekend. Highs will be back in the upper 80′s to low 90′s Friday and Saturday. However, winds out of the north get a little stronger heading into next week, which will bring our highs back down into the low to mid 80′s.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Good Rain Chances and Cooler Temperatures Coming As Our Long-Awaited Cold Front Arrives Soon

Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Rain Chances and Cooler Temperatures Coming As Our Long-Awaited Cold Front Arrives Soon

National

2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days.

7 Day Forecast

Mid-Week Front Brings Us Rain, But Cold Temps Likely Stay Away

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Things Looking Good For Labor Day Before Our Cold Front Arrives

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Weather

Things Looking Good For Labor Day Before A Cold Front Brings Good Rain Chances

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
Things Looking Good For Labor Day Before A Cold Front Brings Good Rain Chances

7 Day Forecast

More Warmth and Humidity Before a Strong Cold Front Arrives!

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

More Warmth and Humidity But a Big Cold Front Arrives Soon!

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
More Warmth and Humidity But a Big Cold Front Arrives Soon!

7 Day Forecast

Warm and Muggy Weather Lingers Before a Big Cold Front Arrives

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Warm and Muggy Weather Lingers Before a Big Cold Front Arrives!

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
Warm and Muggy Weather Lingers Before a Big Cold Front Arrives!

7 Day Forecast

Last Day of Rainy Weather for the Extended Weekend

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update