Operation Homecoming: US Marshals rescue 8 ‘highly endangered’ children

Federal investigators rescued the children and arrested a suspect subject for charges filed, including alleged crimes related to parental kidnapping, intimidation, weapons possession and custodial interference.
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - A task force led by U.S. Marshals Southern District of Indiana rescued eight “highly endangered missing children” in the Indianapolis area.

“Operation Homecoming” was in effect in between August 31 and September 4.

The recovered children were ultimately turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services for victim assistance and placement.

The children, between the ages of 6 and 17, were considered to be some of the most “at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area,” officials said.

That assessment was based on indications of high-risk factors like victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sex abuse, physical abuse and medical or mental health conditions.

Participating officers were given the case files and began investigating the children’s whereabouts by starting with last known addresses, friend’s homes and schools in hopes of finding them and getting them back to a safe place.

This operation is the first missing child operation by the U.S. Marshals Service, Southern District of Indiana.

“The Marshals are committed to assisting state and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children to help prevent their falling victim to crimes of violence and exploitation,” said Dan McClain, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana.

“The message that we wish to convey to the missing children and their families is that we will use every resource at our disposal to find you.”

