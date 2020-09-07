Advertisement

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a Turkish police officer walks past a picture of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi prior to a ceremony near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a Turkish police officer walks past a picture of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi prior to a ceremony near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Saudi Arabia’s state television says final verdicts have been issued in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his family announced pardons that spared five from execution.

The Riyadh Criminal Court issued final verdicts Monday against eight people.

The court ordered a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for five, with one receiving a 10-year sentence and two others being ordered to serve seven years in prison.

The trial was widely criticized by rights groups and an independent U.N. investigator, who noted that no senior officials nor anyone suspected of ordering the killing was found guilty.

The independence of the court was also brought into question.

