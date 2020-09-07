Advertisement

Senegal’s capital gets year’s worth of rain in single night

Thousands of people are homeless in Senegal’s capital after a weekend storm brought nearly a year’s worth of rainfall in a single day, turning roads into rivers.
Thousands of people are homeless in Senegal’s capital after a weekend storm brought nearly a year’s worth of rainfall in a single day, turning roads into rivers.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) - Thousands of people are homeless in Senegal’s capital after a weekend storm brought nearly a year’s worth of rainfall in a single day, turning roads into rivers.

Video footage showed residents in the suburbs of Dakar wading through floodwaters up to their chests after the storm that began late Saturday in the West African nation, where at least six deaths were recorded nationwide.

The government-run Le Soleil newspaper reported that some localities had seen as much rain Saturday as they normally do in a year.

The suburb of Rufisque got more than 8 inches of rain in a single night.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days.

Weather

Two tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Two tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic Ocean, including Rene, which formed off the coast of West Africa.

Weather

Wildfires rage as temperatures soar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens of wildfires were burning Sunday in California amid record-breaking temperatures that strained the state’s electrical grid and threatened power outages for millions.

Weather

Excessive heat in Southwest poses added threat amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Extreme temperatures across the Southwest and a record-breaking summer in Phoenix pose additional threats during the coronavirus pandemic, especially for people living on the street.

Latest News

Weather

Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A powerful typhoon has damaged buildings, flooded roads and knocked out power to thousands of homes in South Korea after battering southern Japanese islands.

7 Day Forecast

More Rain Coming As Our Cold Front Arrives Soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Good Rain Chances and Cooler Temperatures Coming As Our Long-Awaited Cold Front Arrives Soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
Good Rain Chances and Cooler Temperatures Coming As Our Long-Awaited Cold Front Arrives Soon

7 Day Forecast

Mid-Week Front Brings Us Rain, But Cold Temps Likely Stay Away

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Things Looking Good For Labor Day Before Our Cold Front Arrives

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Things Looking Good For Labor Day Before A Cold Front Brings Good Rain Chances

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
Things Looking Good For Labor Day Before A Cold Front Brings Good Rain Chances