Small Central Texas district sends high school students home

The Kopperl ISD notified parents last week that it was shifting from in-person instruction to remote learning through Sept. 15. (File)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KOPPERL, Texas (KWTX) - The Kopperl ISD in Bosque County has sent its ninth through 12th grade students home to learn remotely after three students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The district notified parents last week that it was shifting from in-person instruction to remote learning through Sept. 15.

“This will allow all high school students the time needed to self-monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms,” the district’s superintendent, Katrina Adcock, said in the letter to parents.

Normal schedules remain in place for pre-K through eighth grade.

This decision has not been made lightly,” Adcock said in the letter.

“We realize it presents significant difficulties to working parents. However, we are hopeful that these measures will better ensure the long-term health and safety of students, staff and Kopperl ISD community.”

