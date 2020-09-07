Advertisement

Stolen horse to be reunited with owner in Central Texas livestock theft probe

Clifton Ray Goines, 74, is facing another theft of livestock charge, authorities said Monday.
Clifton Ray Goines, 74, is facing another theft of livestock charge, authorities said Monday.(Jail photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas  (KWTX) - The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office has recovered another stolen horse in a growing livestock investigation and Clifton Ray Goines, 74, who’s already held in lieu of $40,000 bond on three counts of theft and cattle and livestock is facing another theft of livestock charge, authorities said Monday.

The sheriff’s office received a report Saturday that a paint horse was missing from a property near Southeast CR 3240 south of Kerens.

Investigators recalled that a horse matching the description of the stolen animal was sold prior to the theft of three other horses, which were recovered in Bryan.

They contacted the buyer who confirmed he purchased the horse on Aug. 22, and then later sold it to an auction house.

The owner of the auction house told detectives the horse was sold to a buyer in Odessa on last Wednesday and was shipped out on Saturday.

Detectives reached the buyer in Odessa, and the horse owner is making arrangements to go pick up the horse.

“I am pleased to say that with the combined efforts and hard work of all those involved with the past case which led to this current case being solved, especially with the time that has passed, we were able to locate the horse and it will soon be reunited with its owner,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: WISD continues free meal program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Waco ISD students are eligible to receive free breakfasts and lunches during the new school year, regardless of whether they’re on campus or learning remotely from home.

Tell Me Something Good

‘We have been blessed:’ Central Texas couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas man and his wife celebrated two milestones over the weekend; their 70th anniversary, and his 90th birthday.

Our Town

Waco: Hawaiian Falls adds a weekend to 2020 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Waco’s Hawaiian Falls waterpark has extended its season by a weekend.

Health

Small Central Texas district sends high school students home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A small Central Texas school district has sent its high school students home to learn remotely after several students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

State

Texas fugitive sought after deputy shot during traffic stop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Texas fugitive whom authorities described as armed and dangerous was the focus of a search Monday after a deputy was shot during a traffic stop.

State

Fire at Texas marina injures 2, destroys several boats

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII
An early-morning fire at a Texas marina injured two people and destroyed several boats.

Health

Texas Tech investigates viral video of woman at party claiming to have COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Cantu
Texas Tech’s dean of students is investigating a viral video of a woman at a house party claiming to have COVID-19.

News

Hawaiian Falls open for one more weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

State

Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump but no one was injured or killed.

News

Train derails in Central Texas

Updated: 5 hours ago
A train derailment blocked a Central Texas intersection.