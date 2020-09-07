Advertisement

Taylor Swift ties Whitney Houston for chart record

Taylor Swift not only has another week at number one with her “Folklore,” she’s tied a record in doing so. (File)
Taylor Swift not only has another week at number one with her "Folklore," she's tied a record in doing so.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Taylor Swift not only has another week at number one with her “Folklore,” she’s tied a record in doing so.

“Folklore” moved 90,000 units in the past week, putting it on top of the Billboard 200 album chart for a sixth week.

That means Swift has been number one across all seven of her albums for a total of 46 weeks.

She is tied with Whitney Houston for the most weeks by a woman at number one on the Billboard 200 albums.

The all-time leader is The Beatles, with 132 weeks at number one from 19 albums.

Back on this week’s chart, the number-two album is “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” by Pop Smoke, with “Legends Never Die” by Juice WRLD (WORLD) in third place.

“S&M2” by Metallica with the San Francisco Symphony debuts in fourth. Katy Perry’s “Smile” debuts at number five.

