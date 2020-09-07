Texas fugitive sought after deputy shot during traffic stop

DALTON, Ga. (KWTX) - A Texas fugitive whom authorities described as armed and dangerous was the focus of a search Monday after a deputy was shot during a traffic stop in Georgia.

Dalton Lee Potter, 29, of Leakey fired repeatedly at Whitfield County, Ga., sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

Hackney was struck, but his tactical vest spared him serious injury, the GBI said.

Hackney and a second deputy, Adrian Gomez, both returned fire, but Potter escaped, driving south on Interstate 75, the GBI said.

Potter was driving a truck pulling a stolen trailer when Hackney pulled him over.

He later wrecked the truck and fled into a wooded area.

The trailer was found on I-75 south near the Whitfield-Gordon county line.

