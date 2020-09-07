Advertisement

Texas fugitive sought after deputy shot during traffic stop

Dalton Lee Potter, 29, of Leakey fired repeatedly at Whitfield County, Ga., sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday.
Dalton Lee Potter, 29, of Leakey fired repeatedly at Whitfield County, Ga., sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday.(Whitfield County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALTON, Ga. (KWTX) - A Texas fugitive whom authorities described as armed and dangerous was the focus of a search Monday after a deputy was shot during a traffic stop in Georgia.

Dalton Lee Potter, 29, of Leakey fired repeatedly at Whitfield County, Ga., sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

Hackney was struck, but his tactical vest spared him serious injury, the GBI said.

Hackney and a second deputy, Adrian Gomez, both returned fire, but Potter escaped, driving south on Interstate 75, the GBI said.

Potter was driving a truck pulling a stolen trailer when Hackney pulled him over.

He later wrecked the truck and fled into a wooded area.

The trailer was found on I-75 south near the Whitfield-Gordon county line.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Fire at Texas marina injures 2, destroys several boats

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KXII
An early-morning fire at a Texas marina injured two people and destroyed several boats.

Health

Texas Tech investigates viral video of woman at party claiming to have COVID-19

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Michael Cantu
Texas Tech’s dean of students is investigating a viral video of a woman at a house party claiming to have COVID-19.

News

Hawaiian Falls open for one more weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

State

Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump but no one was injured or killed.

Latest News

News

Train derails in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
A train derailment blocked a Central Texas intersection.

News

Moody man drowns at Temple Lake Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The Temple Police Department responded to a drowning Saturday evening at Temple Lake Park.

News

ACLU warns 500 Texas school districts to revise discriminatory dress codes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STACY FERNÁNDEZ
The Texas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has sent letters to 500 school districts across the state including more than 40 in Central Texas asking them to revise dress code policies that it says are “unconstitutional and discriminatory.”

News

Killeen Police Department launches transparency statistics

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Killeen Police Department launches transparency statistics

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
In an effort to be more transparent with the community, Killeen police have launched a new page on the city’s website with transparency links for the public to access at any time.

News

NTSB releases preliminary crash report for fatal plane crash in Bryan

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The report says the Walker family was lifting off for a sightseeing flight of the area before it crashed.