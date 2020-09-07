Advertisement

Texas Tech investigates viral video of woman at party claiming to have COVID-19

Texas Tech’s dean of students is investigating a viral video of a young woman at a party saying she has COVID-19.
Texas Tech’s dean of students is investigating a viral video of a young woman at a party saying she has COVID-19.(Twitter via KCBD)
By Michael Cantu
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Texas Tech University’s dean of students is investigating a viral video of a girl at a house party claiming to have COVID-19.

The university released a statement on Sunday saying it was aware of the video and matter is being addressed.

“We have received a report and are aware of a video related to COVID,” the tweet read.

“The matter is being addressed by the Office of the Dean of Students and Student Conduct.”

In the video, the young woman admits to having COVID-19.

However, there are no visible signs of her affiliation to the university.

“All of these people have COVID,” the young woman says in the video.

“So stop getting on my tip, stop getting on my tip. Like, I’m having a good time.”

In the latest COVID update, Tech reported 490 active cases of the virus.

Of those cases, 463 were involved students.

Texas Tech’s President Lawrence Schovanec issued a warning to students on Thursday who are hosting house parties where the virus is being spread.

“Although our current number of active cases are about 1% of our university population, if this rise in positive cases continues, we are prepared to make significant adjustments to our plans,” Schovanec wrote in a letter to campus.

“This move would go against everything we have worked so hard to provide in terms of an on-campus collegiate experience.”

