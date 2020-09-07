Thousands more Central Texas students return to school Tuesday

(KWTX) - Thousands of students in the Waco, Temple and Belton ISDs return to campus Tuesday while thousands more begin classes remotely.

Classes also start Tuesday in the Academy, Corsicana, Hallsburg, Holland, McGregor, Robinson, Rogers, Salado, Troy, Valley Mills and West ISDs.

The new school year also begins Tuesday at Waco’s Rapoport Academy.

Classes start Wednesday in the Morgan ISD.

Waco’s Harmony Science Academy and Harmony School of Innovation have extended remote learning and delayed the start of in-person instruction until at least Sept. 15.

The delayed start to the new school year comes after the Texas Education Agency gave districts flexibility in deciding when to resume instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Texas Education Agency guidelines, school districts must offer both in-person and online options to students and districts may choose to limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of the fall term and may seek waivers to extend the period to eight weeks.

The guidelines do provide exceptions for students whose families don’t have internet access or devices required for virtual learning.

