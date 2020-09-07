Trump sees economy rebound by Election Day

MILWAUKEE (AP) - President Donald Trump says he’s expecting a strong rebound in the third quarter of 2020, with a good economic report coming out just in time for the November election.

He spoke at a Labor Day news conference to talk up the economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and to run down his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.

Mr. Trump claims Biden’s policies would “destroy the economy.”

The U.S. economy has been rebounding from its collapse as many businesses have reopened and rehired some laid-off employees.

Yet only about half the 22 million jobs that vanished in the pandemic have been recovered.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.