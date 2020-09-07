Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - A powerful typhoon has damaged buildings, flooded roads and knocked out power to thousands of homes in South Korea after battering southern Japanese islands.

Meteorologists later downgraded Typhoon Haishen to a tropical storm as it made landfall in North Korea.

At least two people are missing in South Korea and at least five others were hurt.

More than 3,000 residents were evacuated due to the chance of landslides and other damage.

Haishen plowed through Okinawa and other southern Japanese islands over the weekend with strong winds and rain, and Japanese officials said one person was killed and at least 38 were injured.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.