Waco: Hawaiian Falls adds a weekend to 2020 season

By Hannah Hall
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, and usually the end of the season for waterparks, but this year Waco’s Hawaiian Falls is staying open one more weekend.

The wave pool and select slides will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday.

Managing Director Ryan Forson said high school students comprise most of the waterpark’s staff and in a normal year would have returned to school in August.

But many area districts including the Waco ISD postponed the start of the new school year until after Labor Day and other students are learning remotely, and Forson says he’s excited to be able to offer another weekend for families that haven’t had as many places to spend time together this summer.

“We’ve had folks that have never visited the park that have made it out because they’re looking for something they could do as a family,” Forson said.

“I think folks will be thrilled there’s another opportunity to just get another moment at the park before we close up,” Forson said.

The season has been different, with capacity limits, social distancing and mask mandates, but even with the changes, Forson said attendance has been steady.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

